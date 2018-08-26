Meghan Trainor Gives Energetic Performance At MMVAs With New ‘Treat Myself’ Tracks & More

Meghan Trainor pumped up the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs with an energizing performance of new ‘Treat Myself’ tracks and her older hits. Watch her dazzle, here!

Meghan Trainor, 24, shook up the crowd at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto, Canada on Aug. 26! Her new album Treat Myself drops on Aug. 31, but she decided to treat her fans with a performance of the upcoming album’s tracks “No Excuses” and “Let You Be Right.” The pop sensation also performed a mash-up of her hits “All About That Bass” and “Me Too.” The crowd was roaring, and we can see why! Decked out in a stunning gold bomber jacket by The Blonds and black bra, the metallics helped her shine even more.

The NO singer is up for the “Best Pop Artist or Group” award against nominees Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello. With a Grammy in her pocket for winning “Best New Artist” in 2016, Meghan has a good shot at taking home another trophy. Regardless of the competition, we’re just thrilled to see Meghan on a stage so soon again! She last mesmerized us at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 12 after performing “No Excuses” and Let You be Right” for the Los Angeles audience. After watching her charge the stage in a crystal-cinched jumpsuit that night, we thought nothing could top that performance. Well, we were wrong! Seriously, this pop star really does give herself “NO EXCUSES.”

But if we needed any foreshadowing for Meghan’s dynamite stage presence, we just had to look at her presence on the red carpet earlier. The blonde beauty stepped out in the ultimate statement pieces — a coordinating white lace-embellished jacket, bra top and pants set with high knot ponytail — and oh man, her fiance is the luckiest dude ever! He’s none other than Daryl Sabara, 25, and yes, Juni from Spy Kids. Meghan even posted an adorable photo of the two smooching backstage, her “pre-show ritual,” to Instagram before hitting the show! Daryl gave her the best birthday present on Dec. 22, 2017: a proposal, after over a year of dating! We can’t blame him for getting down on one knee so fast. We lost our balance too after watching Meghan’s electric performance tonight!

Whew, our “Lips Are Movin” after reliving that performance, and only to share our praise. Okay, we’ll stop with the Meghan puns if you give the video above a watch too!