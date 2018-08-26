Meghan Trainor Stuns In White Pants & Bra Top At MMVAs

Meghan Trainor showed off a pretty ponytail at the MMVAs on August 26, along with a sexy bra top and wide-leg pants. See her full look below!

Held live from Toronto, Canada, we saw some of the biggest names in music take the stage and stun on the red carpet at the 2018 MMVAs. Singer Meghan Trainor looked gorgeous at the show, wearing her hair in a high pony, styled by David Stanwell. Her skin was glowing, her lashes were long and full, and she rocked a nude lip. Her beautiful makeup was done by Alison Christian. She wore off-white wide-leg pants, and a white lace bra top, covered by a lace-embellished jacket. The Four judge performed at the show and was nominated in the Best Pop Artist or Group category. Good luck to her!

Meghan recently lost 20 pounds and looks healthy and strong. She told ETOnline.com in May, “I stopped drinking, stopped doing anything bad to my face…. I just want to live ’til I’m 106.” Losing weight wasn’t easy. “I did fluctuate and learned that the quick way, ’cause I never ever lost that much weight before. I immediately noticed, like, ‘Oh, there’s a ten back’ and then I had to lose it again. So that’s a lesson to learn.” Her fiance Daryl Sabara is a really great influence. “He really changed my life. He showed me how working out can be fun. I didn’t believe it, but now it’s true and it feels so good when you’re sore — I love that feeling now, I’m addicted to it. He cooks for me and taught me to cook. I never knew how to cook. He taught me, like, secrets how to make your food taste great but also be healthy for you.”

Meghan added, “One day we’ll have kids. I want to be the healthiest I can be for those kids.” Good for the happy couple!