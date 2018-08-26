Megan Fox Modeling Sexy New Lingerie From Fall Collection & 27 More Of Her Hottest Looks

Megan Fox’s fall lingerie collection for Frederick’s of Hollywood is here and the looks are super sexy! Check out the pieces here along with all of the actress’ hottest pics!

Megan Fox‘s latest lingerie collection has arrived! Frederick’s of Hollywood revealed the line on Instagram with a steamy video of Megan rocking the new fall pieces. She also posed for still photos in some of the looks and TBH, we want to buy these IMMEDIATELY. In one photo, she rocks a teddy that features a cutout on the abs and a silver star pattern over the black sheer material.

Megan also donned a pair of metallic dark silver undies and a matching bra for another shot. In one of the brand’s Instagram posts, Megan is quoted about what her intentions are with creating this new collection. “What I hope to do… is to give women the power to look and feel good,” she said.

The Transformers star has also been working toward making her collection more accessible. Frederick’s of Hollywood worked on a line which was made available at Forever21, and Megan promoted the collaboration at the launch in Glendale, CA on March 23.

For the event, she wore an affordable sheer black bodysuit from her collection which retailed for about $48.50. She made the lingerie into a more daytime outfit by pairing it with high-waisted skinny jeans and patent leather Louboutin heels.

Megan is clearly no stranger to rocking a sexy lingerie look. Get clicking through the gallery above to see photos of her rocking the new collection as well as all of her hottest looks of all-time!