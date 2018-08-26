Jacksonville Mass Shooting: 4 Killed & 1 Suspect Dead At Video Game Event

A shocking mass shooting has reportedly occurred during the live Madden NFL tournament in Jacksonville, FL on Aug. 26 and police are warning people to stay out of the dangerous area.

Update: A suspect is reportedly dead after the shooting killed and injured multiple people. News outlets are reporting that at least four people have been confirmed dead and 10 have been injured.

Police are reporting that a mass shooting broke out during the Madden NFL video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL on Aug. 26 and there are already believed to be at least four fatalities, according to the Mirror. The tournament was being livestreamed on the popular gaming website Twitch and video footage obtained by the outlet shows two men playing the game when all of a sudden shots can be heard in the background. The stream then cuts out but the audio can still be heard and people seem to be screaming out in pain.

Shortly after the shooting began, Jacksonville police took to Twitter to warn people in the area. “Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the tweet read. One Twitter user also shared the disturbing footage of the livestream along with a tweet that read, “Oh my god someone just shot up the Jacksonville madden tournament. This is unreal I hope everyone is okay.”

The event was a qualifying one for the tournament and was going on at the GLHF Game Bar at the Jacksonville Landing marketplace, which has stores, bars and restaurants in the downtown area of the city.

This is so heartbreaking. You can see a laser on the guy’s chest right before the face cam cuts out. Prayers out to those involved in the madden tournament and their families 🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/RiBDybJYoE — Adrian Wojnarowski 💭 (@WojBurner) August 26, 2018

Federal law enforcement officials have been monitoring the situation and nearby stores and restaurants such as Hooters are reportedly on lockdown since the shots ran out. We’ll be updating this story with more information as it is available.