Kyle Pavone’s Bandmates Mourn His Loss — We Came As Romans Members Pay Him Tribute

Kyle Pavone of the band We Came As Romans sadly passed away on Aug. 25 and his bandmates are posting emotional tributes to the beloved singer on social media.

Kyle Pavone, 28, shockingly passed away on Aug. 25 and after the official Instagram page of his metal band We Came As Romans announced the sad news, his band members took to their own social media accounts to post loving tributes to the late singer. Bassist Andy Glass shared a performance photo of Kyle along with the simple yet touching caption, “I love you forever…” Guitarist Joshua Moore posted a picture of himself with Kyle with an equally loving caption. “I love this picture so much because it shows you how I’ll always remember you. The craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid. I miss you so much,” the caption read.

Drummer Eric Choi also took to Instagram to show off two fun loving pics, including one of Kyle sitting in front of multiple boxes of chicken nuggets and giving a thumbs up. “These pictures here of you taking on a dare to eat 100 chicken nuggets and you shortly after eating raw eggs are two prime examples of how you had such a huge personality and desire to make the people around you laugh and smile.

Rest easy, Kyle. You will be missed,” the touching caption read. In addition to the band members, Paris Aikin, who is the girlfriend of band member Lou Cotton, shared a message of mourning. “completely heartbroken and devastated,” she wrote. “we lost an incredible man today. @kylepavone thank you for always treating me like a sister you never really asked for, but still put up with. You were my go-to person for fart jokes and nonsense. You have no idea how much I will miss you. I love you forever goofball.”

Kyle reportedly checked into a Michigan hospital on Aug. 19 and was pronounced dead on the morning of Aug. 25. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but his death definitely seemed to be unexpected. Although there’s been a lot of speculation on what could have happened, autopsy results are pending and the official cause should be revealed when they are available. Our healing wishes continue to go out to all those affected by Kyle’s passing.