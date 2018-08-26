Kyle Pavon Dead — We Came As Romans Singer Gone At 28 Years Old

We Came As Romans took to Instagram to announce the devastating passing of their 28-year-old singer Kyle Pavon on Aug. 25.

Kyle Pavon of the metalcore band We Came As Romans has sadly passed away at the age of 28. The band took to their Instagram page to announce the heartbreaking news. “Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans,” the caption for the post began. “Kyle’™s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief. “Will I Be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?'”

Although no cause for the death was given, it was clear that the late singer of the Michigan band had many fans who were very saddened when they heard the news. The post was met with numerous replies of condolences messages and bandmate Joshua Moore also added his own individual picture and message to Instagram to celebrate the life of his Kyle. He called him the “craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid” in the post and expressed that he missed him “so much”.

Kyle was transported to a Michigan hospital back on Aug. 19 and was pronounced dead on the morning of Aug. 26, according to TMZ. Toxicology tests are pending. One of Kyle’s last tweets featured a lyric from a We Came As Romans song called “Promise Me” which the band also featured at the end of their post announcing his death.

Our healing thoughts go out to all those affected by Kyle’s death during this difficult time.