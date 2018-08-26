Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Butt In Thong Bikini — Getting Revenge On Younes Bendjima?

Kourtney Kardashian continued to enjoy her exciting vacation in Mexico by flaunting her bare behind in yet another sexy thong bikini and of course, she looked flawless.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was continuing her carefree vacation in Cabo, Mexico on Aug. 26 when she flaunted her incredible behind in an electric orange thong bikini. The brunette beauty shared some gorgeous pics and videos on Instagram that show her smiling and laying on a pool float in the sun while wearing the flattering swimsuit and we have to admit, that she’s never looked better. Kourtney’s been in the popular vacation spot with friends for the past few days and she’s been doing everything a single lady does to have fun: frolicking on the beach, drinking and even taking a ride on her girl friend’s shoulders!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting numerous pics of her summer adventure to her social media and she looks like she’s having the time of her life in every one of them. From other sexy thong bikini snapshots to a pic of her getting ready to ride a bike, it seems like she’s having a pretty good week so far! The mom-of-three doesn’t appear to have her children with her for this particular getaway which further proves she’s enjoying some much-needed time to herself.

Kourtney and her ex Younes Bendjima, 26, broke up earlier this month after he was allegedly involved in a cheating scandal. Things seemed to be a little off between the two shortly before the official split when Younes negatively commented on one of Kourtney’s thong bikini Instagram pics last month. “thats what you need to show to get likes?,” his comment read.

It’s good to know that Kourtney’s embracing her summer with confidence and positivity despite the breakup. She’s always been a strong woman whether she’s in relationships or not so we commend her for not letting too much get her down!