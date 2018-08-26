‘KUWTK’: Kendall Jenner Calls Out Kris & Kim For Not Inviting Caitlyn To The Christmas Party

Kendall Jenner went off on Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian when they rallied to invite Scott to Kris’ Christmas Eve party but not Caitlyn Jenner on the Aug. 26 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

The feud between Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her sisters raged on, but things took a turn on the Aug. 26 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The sisters and Kris Jenner fight over whether or not Scott Disick, 35, should come to Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party. He’s Kourtney’s ex, but he also happens to be the father of their three children and is friends with Kris, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 34. Kris really wants him to come to the party. She doesn’t think she can just not invited him after 10 years of being a part of the family.

“What about my dad?” Kendall Jenner, 22, asks Kris. The silence in the air is deafening until Kim chimes in, “Scott has never done anything mean or said anything negative, so that’s different.” Kendall is shocked at what Kim has said. “Is that actually a joke?” Kendall asks. She continues, “They’ve both done f**ked up things in different ways.”

Kendall’s not going to let Kris get away with inviting Scott and not Caitlyn Jenner, 68. Kendall feels that just inviting Caitlyn is the right thing to do. “The same way that you feel bad for Scott not being invited you don’t feel bad for my dad not being invited…” she tells her mom. Kris tries to make an excuse by saying she has a relationship with Scott, but Kendall calls her out saying that she had a relationship with her dad for 25 years. “She shouldn’t have to invite anyone she doesn’t want to spend her time with,” Kim says to her sisters.

Kendall and Kourtney come together and really bond this episode. Kendall agrees that Kourtney should have the final say about Scott. “It should be Younes coming to the party, and Scott coming to Christmas morning,” Kendall says. Kourtney also calls Kim “b*tchy and entitled.”

Kourtney wants to be the one to decide about Scott coming to the party, and she does tell him later that he can come. Kris also tells Kendall that Caitlyn could come to the Christmas Eve party, but she doesn’t.