Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Looks Gorgeous In Tight White Dress At MMVAs

JWoww lived up to her name, rocking a sexy white midi dress at the iHeartRadio MMVAs on August 26. See her full outfit here!

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, looked hot at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVas on August 26. She presented at the show, alongside amazing performances from musicians like Megan Trainor, Alessia Cara, Halsey and many more! She wowed in a white midi dress that seriously hugged her curves! She channeled old Hollywood glamour with sexy waves in her hair and a bold red lip. She looked amazing!

Jenni just slayed at the MTV VMAs as well, on August 20. There, she wore a dress by The Blonds, Stuart Weitzman boots, The Nude Face Mirrored Grey Swarovski Crystal Clutch, and jewelry by Adinas. Her stunning makeup was done by Nikki Fontaine.

Jersey Store: Family Vacation Part 2 recently premiered on August 23, and in the episode, Jenni was honest about her son’s struggles with speech. He is two years old and barely talks. On her Instagram, she revealed to fans: “To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough. As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids… no question. I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is “behind” or “delayed” crushed me… but only for a moment… that moment came from wanting to have “perfect children” and “how could this happen to me?”… but Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.. I saw that last night when the messages came in by the hundreds. I decided to share that side of my family on Jersey Shore because I want to help anyone going through what I’m going through… I’m sure people need support the way I’ve needed it.”

Jenni continued, “Greyson is still in therapy 3x a week… he’s doing a lot better. We also changed his diet and removed unnecessary preservatives…. I’ll always think outside the box and do anything that will try and help him achieve nothing short of greatness.” We love her honesty with her fans!