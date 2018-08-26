Gunfire & screams can be heard in the audio from a live stream active during the Jacksonville shooting at the Madden NFL video game tournament.

Well, this is horrifying. The Madden Championship Series event held at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida erupted in gunshots on Aug. 26, as a shooter opened fire, killing four and wounding seven. While two players were going head-to-head in a live stream match, the audio not only recorded the first shots fired, it also taped the screams of the gunman’s victims. At one point, one of the victims yells, “Oh, f**k, what did he shoot me with?” You can listen to the full audio below but please note that the video below is graphic in nature.

Taking to Twitter, EA Games released the following statement about the senseless tragedy that happened in Jacksonville: “We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage. This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved.”

Previously, a competitor participating in the tournament alleges that the as of yet unnamed shooter, who reportedly took his own life, was actually a fellow gamer who lost in the event. In response to the current loss of life, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “There are inaccurate numbers being distributed by local and national media. This is fluid and as soon as we have confirmed numbers they will be released. Please remember this Twitter @JSOPIO is the only official source of information.”

