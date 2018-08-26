iHeartRadio MMVAs Winners 2018 List: Halsey & Ed Sheeran Kick Off The Night With Pre-Show Awards
Congrats are in order! Halsey, 23, and Ed Sheeran, 27, picked up the first awards of the night at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs. And they were well-deserved. Before the show even began, Halsey scooped up the Artist for Change title. And Ed won Single Of The Year for his hit song, “Perfect.” Here’s the list of winners that will be updated as the night’s show develops…
Single Of The Year – Ed Sheehan, “Perfect.”
Artist For Change – Halsey
Best Director – Drake’s “God’s Plan” – Karena Evans
Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood” – Director, Jay Martin
Childish Gambino, “This Is America” – Director, Hiro Murai
Justin Timberlake, “Say Something” – Director, Arturo Perez Jr.
The Carters, “APESH*T” – Director, Ricky Saiz
Drake, “Nice For What” – Director, Karena Evans
Video Of The Year
Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”
Halsey, “Bad at Love”
Childish Gambino, “This is America”
Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid, “1.800.273.8255”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Best EDM/Dance Artist Or Group
Sofi Tukker
Loud Luxury
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Zedd
Kygo
Best Pop Artist Or Group
Meghan Trainor
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
Halsey
Alessia Cara
Camila Cabello
Best Rock/Alternative Artist Or Group
Imagine Dragons
Chvches
Arcade Fire
Portugal. The Man
Foo Fighters
Arkells
Best Hip Hop Artist Or Group
The Carters
Drake
Post Malone
Cardi B
Kendrick Lamar
Childish Gambino
Best New Canadian Artist
Artist Of The Year
Drake
Camilla Cabello
Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Song Of The Summer
Drake, “Nice For What”
Loud Luxury, “Body.”
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”
Zedd Featuring Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”
Marshmello Featuring Anne-Marie, “Friends”
Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Best Collaboration
