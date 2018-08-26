iHeartRadio MMVAs Winners 2018 List: Halsey & Ed Sheeran Kick Off The Night With Pre-Show Awards

Even before the show began fan favorites Halsey and Ed Sheeran have scooped up awards, kickstarting a night of big wins! Here’s the list of iHeartRadio MMVA 2018 winners.

Congrats are in order! Halsey, 23, and Ed Sheeran, 27, picked up the first awards of the night at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs. And they were well-deserved. Before the show even began, Halsey scooped up the Artist for Change title. And Ed won Single Of The Year for his hit song, “Perfect.” Here’s the list of winners that will be updated as the night’s show develops…

Single Of The Year – Ed Sheehan, “Perfect.”

Artist For Change – Halsey

Best Director – Drake’s “God’s Plan” – Karena Evans

Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood” – Director, Jay Martin

Childish Gambino, “This Is America” – Director, Hiro Murai

Justin Timberlake, “Say Something” – Director, Arturo Perez Jr.

The Carters, “APESH*T” – Director, Ricky Saiz

Drake, “Nice For What” – Director, Karena Evans

Video Of The Year

Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”

Halsey, “Bad at Love”

Childish Gambino, “This is America”

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid, “1.800.273.8255”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Best EDM/Dance Artist Or Group

Sofi Tukker

Loud Luxury

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Zedd

Kygo

Best Pop Artist Or Group

Meghan Trainor

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Halsey

Alessia Cara

Camila Cabello

Best Rock/Alternative Artist Or Group

Imagine Dragons

Chvches

Arcade Fire

Portugal. The Man

Foo Fighters

Arkells

Best Hip Hop Artist Or Group

The Carters

Drake

Post Malone

Cardi B

Kendrick Lamar

Childish Gambino

Best New Canadian Artist

Artist Of The Year

Drake

Camilla Cabello

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Song Of The Summer

Drake, “Nice For What”

Loud Luxury, “Body.”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Zedd Featuring Maren Morris & Grey, “The Middle”

Marshmello Featuring Anne-Marie, “Friends”

Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Best Collaboration

Fan Fave Video

Fan Fave Artist

Fan Fave Due Or Group

Fan Fave Single

Fan Fave New Artist

Fan Fave Much Creator