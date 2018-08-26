Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer and more exciting celebrities looked absolutely incredible when they posed on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards on Aug. 26. See them all here!

The red carpet was truly a sight to see on Aug. 26 when celebrities showed up to the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards and we have all the amazing pics to prove it! Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer and more were just some of the stars that shined during the arrivals and it definitely got us excited for one of the best music awards shows of the year! From fancy dresses and suits to casual attire, these stars knew how to make a lasting impression.

Shawn looked handsome as always in a black button down shirt with matching black pants. Madison showed off her stunning figure in a tight black sleeveless mini dress and black thigh-high boots. Musical duo Sofi Tukker turned heads in their ensembles. Sophie wore a bright green top with poofy sleeves and dark green pants while Tucker chose a black t-shirt with the words “FEMME HOUSE” written on it and dark checkered pants. Chloe Wilde showed up in an eye-catching red sleeveless mini dress with a side train and Patrick Langlois kept it classy in a dark suit with white trim and a white undershirt.

Natalie Brown and Matt Wells looked adorable when they posed on the red carpet together. Natalie wore a shimmering patterned dress while Matt opted for a black denim jacket over a t-shirt and black jeans. Francesco Yates wore a silver jacket over a black shirt and black jeans while Ralph dazzled in a white crop top and flared silver pants.

This year’s show previously announced a tremendous lineup of nominees and performers so it’s no surprise the red carpet was sizzling. With hot musicians, young and old, the MMVAs is sure to entertain music lovers of all ages. Every year, Canadians from all over tend to show up to the popular event to cheer on the red carpet attendees and this year was no exception! From smiles and poses to interesting interviews, it’s great to catch the delightful music makers in the spotlight with their thrilled fans right there to support them.