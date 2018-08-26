Best Dressed Celebs At The MMVAs: Meghan Trainor, Madison Beer & More Slay The Red Carpet

No thing as too much at the Much Music Video Awards! Meghan Trainor, Madison Beer & more celebs absolutely rocked the red carpet in some vivacious looks!

Chrome, metallics and more super hot summer trends hit the Much Music Awards red carpet today, Aug. 26th! First to show off their look for the evening was the always stunning Meghan Trainor. The “Treat Myself” singer rocked some major glitz and glam, wearing an embellished lace bomber jacket, decorated with flowers and crystals, and underneath she donned a simple cream-colored bralette. She wore a pair of white pants to match! Meghan accessorized with a pair of stunning hoops and some flawless bright, yet natural makeup. Her hair was a masterpiece of its own, done by stylist David Stanwell up in an elegant high ponytail. From head to toe, Meghan is definitely one of the MMVA’s best dressed tonight!

Madison Beer opted for a LBD with tons of detail! The singer’s strapless black dress featured small flashy pendents from her right hip, which then lined the dress that was longer on one side than the other It was super hot and so different from her also-stunning VMAs look from last week! Madison wore a pair of thigh-high black suede boots to finish off the outfit, and accessorized with gorgeous diamond hoops. We love it all!

Tyra Banks was another star of the show, bringing some animal print to the red carpet! The top model wore a leopard printed turtle neck with a bright yellow skirt and matching jacket, which she rocked on her shoulders. Tyra belted her skirt and added a pair of thigh high patent boots to complete the look. Absolute fire! Kristin Cavallari was also a vision in yellow at the MMVAs, rocking a bright silk, plunging mini dress. Her hair was up in a tousled ponytail, and her legs looked longer than ever with a pair of strappy heels on her feet! The former Hills star had MUCH to celebrate tonight, as she’s presenting at the MMVAs, and tonight is the season finale of her E! show, Very Cavallari!

Get all of the MMVA news about your favorite stars tonight on HollywoodLife.com, and click through our gallery for more best dressed! The MMVAs are on at 9 PM ET, and can be watched on their website from the USA!