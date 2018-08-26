Halsey At 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs: Flies Solo Without Rumored Reunited BF G-Eazy

Halsey hit up the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs all by herself despite reports that she’s reunited with ex boyfriend G-Eazy. We’ve got the details on her night in Toronto.

Is it still back on? While Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, broke up in early July, but they teased at the VMAs that they might be giving things a second go. Halsey hit up the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs solo, arriving on the Toronto-based show’s red carpet alone, but still looking incredible. The 23-year-old rocked a white pantsuit with just a glittery silver sequin bikini top underneath. The hair chameleon is back to her dark locks, even though G-Eazy has dyed his hair platinum blonde. While the two were together after the Aug. 20 VMAs in NYC, Halsey went solo in Toronto to perform and hopefully take home some trophies.

Halsey was up for three awards — Fan Favorite Artist, Best Pop Artist or Group and Best Video for “Bad at Love.” She took a quick break from the final leg North American tour for Hopeless Fountain Kingdom for the appearance. She crushed it with a heartbreaking version of “Sorry.” It was Halsey’s performing debut at the Canadian awards show, and she was there to impress. She commanded the stage accompanied by just a piano and had flames super-imposed over her. Then she transitioned into her massive radio hit “Bad at Love” in a sexy black glittery minidress and calf-high boots.

The “Him & I” collaborators split in early July, when Halsey took to Instagram to announce “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” she wrote. “G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The seemingly reunited couple first made things known that they might be back on when they were photographed holding hands while leaving post MTV VMAs parties on Aug. 20. G — real name Gerald Earl Gillum — rocked a white t-shirt and purple pants while Halsey — real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — looked incredible in a lavender sequined mini-dress. She didn’t attend the VMAs as she wasn’t up for any awards, but joined her presenter beau later on to enjoy the post-show nightlife. Maybe he’ll fly in at the last minute to Toronto to take Halsey out to some after parties?