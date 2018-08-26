Halsey Gives Show-Stopping Performance Of ‘Bad At Love’ At The 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs

Ok Halsey, we see you! The singer absolutely slayed the 2018 MMVA stage. Catch her performance here!

Halsey, 23, may be from a small town in New Jersey, but she’s brought her big time energy all the way to Canada for the Much Music Awards! The “Bad at Love” singer was just one of the night’s performers, alongside the likes of Bebe Rexha, Shawn Mendes, Marshmello, and more! 2018 marks the singer’s first ever performance at the award show, set in Toronto, Ontario, and she brought her A-game! Halsey chose to perform not one but TWO songs at the big show.

Halsey slowed it down for the first part of her performance, belting out a rendition of her heartbreaking song “Sorry.” It wasn’t all sad vibes though – after her first song, Halsey whipped out a performance of her upbeat smash song “Bad At Love.” The pop star looked stunning for the performance, where she donned a breathtaking black sparkly floor-length dress. With Halsey’s song change, so did her outfit! Halsey tossed her floor length dress to the side in favor of a shorter, even sexier one underneath! Halsey is always a risk taker, and her makeup was a bold statement, featuring a deep red hue for her eyeshadow. The singer didn’t rock any of her signature wigs for the performance, and flaunted her natural black pixie cut. She looked absolutely flawless as she strutted her stuff onstage!

Halsey showed up to the award show alone, and her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy was nowhere in sight. Whispers have been spreading that the pair have recently rekindled their relationship, a shock for fans who were just getting used to the fact that the couple split. After being seen hand-in-hand at a MTV VMAS after party on August 20, rumors swirled that the two were back together!

The 2018 Much Music Awards were truly a star-studded show! Supermodel Tyra Banks were in attendance for the ceremony, and of course Canadian star Alessia Cara made an appearance on the red carpet as well. The night’s biggest nominee’s included One Direction members Niall Horan and Harry Styles, with Niall racking up four nominations, and Harry earning himself three. Liam Payne also scored two noms!