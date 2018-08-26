Halsey Looks Hot In A Crystal Bra & Menswear Suit At The MMVAs

Halsey looked sexy and stunning at the Much Music Video Awards on August 26. Get the details on her outfit right here!

The 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards were full of surprises, including Halsey‘s sexy red carpet outfit! See more of the best dressed looks of the night in the gallery attached above! Halsey showed up in an oversized satin suit with a shiny crystal bra — sexy! We love her style and her amazing confidence! She rocked short brown hair in textured waves and shaved the sides of her head. Hosted by Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, the show took place in Toronto and was chock-full of amazing performances, including a show-stopping one from Halsey!

Halsey actually won the Artist for Change award on the red carpet before the show, and told the host, “I try really hard to use my voice the best I can…standing up for what I believe in no matter what anybody thinks, so thanks so much!” She’s also nominated for Best Pop Artist or Group, and Video Of The Year for “Bad At Love.”

Halsey recently skipped the MTV VMAs, and responded to a fan on Twitter saying why she wasn’t there: “bc I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV “wcw” me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn’t feel right to go. I’m happy you guys liked the videos. That’s all that matters to me.”

Halsey is just finishing up a world tour she’s been on since April. She has one date left in September in London. We hope she gets a much-deserved break after that!