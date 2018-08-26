Gus Kenworthy Disses Donald Trump At iHeartRadio MMVAS & Slams Him For ‘Dividing Us’

What would an awards show be in 2018 without a Donald Trump diss? Olympian Gus Kenworthy made sure that the iHeartRadio MMVAs included at least one dig at POTUS.

Gus Kenworthy, 26, took to the stage at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto, Canada on Aug. 26 and he took the opportunity to make his feelings about President Donald Trump very clear – something that he has never been afraid to do. The U.S. Olympian was on stage with singer Madison Beer, 19, when – without mentioning the former reality TV star’s name – he slammed the White House’s record on gay rights and dividing the country. The duo was on stage to announce Anne Marie and Marshmello’s performance. The stars were hitting the stage to sing the Brit’s hit, “2002.” That’s when Gus seized his moment.

The athlete said, “Ah, 2002. The year of embellished denim…” Madison jumped in to reminisce about “crop tops,” before Gus added, “People were fighting for gay rights.” Madison then said, “And women earned significantly less in the workplace.” MMVA host, actress Awkwafina jumped on board and joked, “So nothing’s really changed.” She then asked Gus and Madison, “But what do you guys think still needs to change?” That’s when the Olympian slammed 73-year-old POTUS. He said, “I think that we need a president who believes in bringing people together instead of dividing us. We need more tolerance and more acceptance.” And just in case the audience didn’t get the message, he added, “Who you choose to love shouldn’t stop you from pursuing any of your goals, because at the end of the day love is love.”

It’s not the first time the Gus has spoken out against Trump’s policies. The U.S. free skier, who is gay, has slammed the administration’s attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community on several occasions. The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump didn’t escape his anger either. While he was at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea he tweeted his praise for Team USA, but added, “So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

Days earlier he told CBS This Morning, “When we have people elected into office that believe in conversion therapy and are trying to strip trans rights in the military and do these things that are directly attacking the LGBT community, I have no patience. I am so proud to be from the U.S. and to be from a country where you are able to voice your political opinions and stand up for what you believe in.” He added, “I think that when you have a platform, you have to use it, especially if you feel very strongly about something.” And that includes speaking out loud at the MMVAs!