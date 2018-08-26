After news broke of a mass shooting at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, FL, gamers took to Twitter to send prayers for the victims.

The video game community received a devastating shock on Aug. 26 when a mass shooting with “multiple fatalities” occurred at a mall in Jacksonville, FL where a Madden NFL 19 qualifying tournament was happening. After the news broke, many games sent prayers to the victims and their families.

“I feel sick thinking about what happened at the Madden tournament in Jacksonville. My prayers go out to the individuals and families involved in yet another heartbreaking tragedy,” famous Call of Duty player Anthony Zinni (known as OpTic Methodz) tweeted. “My Condolences to the people affected by The Madden Tournament Shooting This shit is sad man. I hope the casualties and bodily harm is to an absolute minimal, stay safe everyone…” wrote professional eSports player Daequan.

Seth Abner also criticized the lack of security at tournaments like these. “I’ve been saying events NEED better security. Such a damn shame that now event coordinators will respond after a tragedy happens. Thoughts are with everyone at the Madden tournament and their families,” he tweeted.

A Madden NFL 19 Classic qualifier was being held at the GLHF Game Bar and was being live-streamed on Twitch when gunshots went off. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been sharing updates about the shooting on its Twitter, and revealed that there were “multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported.” The Sheriff’s Office also tweeted that one suspect was dead and it’s unknown whether there was a second suspect.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out,” they tweeted.