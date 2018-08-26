Chrissy Metz Sparkles In Polka Dot Sequin Dress At MMVAs

Slay, Chrissy Metz! The beautiful ‘This Is Us’ star looked absolutely gorgeous in a fun and sparkling polka dot dress at the 2018 MMVAs in Toronto.

Chrissy Metz, 37, took some time away from This Is Us season 3 to grace us with her presence at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs. The actress stunned in a black polka dot dress with multi-colored sequin detailing on the red carpet. Her brown hair fell in loose waves, and her makeup looked gorgeous! She paired her dress with metallic gold flats. Chrissy will be presenting an award during the ceremony.

Chrissy will be presenting alongside stars like Madison Beer, Kristin Cavallari, Colton Haynes, Gus Kenworthy, Tyra Banks, Prince Michael Jackson, Derek Hough, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more. Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina will be presenting. Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Alessia Cara, 5 Seconds of Summer, Meghan Trainor, and more will be performing during the iHeartRadio MMVAs.

The Golden Globe nominee is currently filming This Is Us season 3. The beloved show will return on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC. As far as Kate and Toby are concerned, the show will be exploring Toby’s depression in the third season. “I think we’ll come to find why he might be battling that depression on a much deeper level through season 3,” Chrissy told EW. “But I think it’s also important to note that in relationships there’s always somebody that might be a little stronger at one time, and then that dynamic switches.” This Is Us nabbed 8 Emmy nominations this year, and the cast will be attending the ceremony on Sept. 17. Let’s hope they win big!