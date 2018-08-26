Chris Brown Has ‘No Clue’ Who Jake Paul Is & Won’t Fight Him — He Doesn’t Need New Beefs

Jake Paul challenged Chris Brown to a boxing match, but will Breezy follow through? Pretty unlikely since the singer doesn’t even know who Jake is!

Don’t hold your breath for a fight between Jake Paul and Chris Brown. After the YouTuber challenged Breezy to a boxing match, we learned that Chris has never even heard of Jake! “Chris has no clue who this Jake Paul is,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s not even on his radar, so he has no idea why he’s name checking him. He assumes he’s doing it just to get publicity.”

After winning a match against KSI‘s brother Deji on Aug. 25, Jake challenged the “Freaky Friday” hitmaker to a fight.“I want to call some one out,” he said after his match. “Chris Brown, I know you were supposed to fight Soulja Boy. But I think it is time you got in the ring with someone your own size.”

However, we’ve learned that this will likely never happen. “Chris doesn’t need, or want, any publicly stunts, so there’s zero chance he’ll be stepping in the ring with some kid he’s never heard of,” our insider adds. “He didn’t even want to go through with the Soulja Boy fight because it turned into such a media circus. All Chris wants right now is to focus on his music, his art and his fashion. He’s in a really great place right now — he doesn’t need any new beefs in his life.” Fair enough! Hey, could be worse. We’d rather a fight not happen at all than build one up just to draw after six rounds. Looking at you, KSI and Logan Paul.