Bethenny Frankel Feels ‘Painfully Raw’ After Dennis Shields’ ‘Excruciating’ Death: ‘It’s Hard To Breathe’

Bethenny Frankel is filled with questions following the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields. Read her tweet where she opened up about her grieving process.

Bethenny Frankel is still coping with sudden and tragic loss of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields who suffered an overdose from oxycodone on Aug. 10. The RHONJ star took to Twitter to open up to her fans about how she’s dealing with his sad passing. “It’s hard to breathe and I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so,” she tweeted. “It’s excruciating — death is no closure and constant ?’s & memories. Our relationship is current, so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends.” Read the full tweet below.

We reported earlier how Bethenny was having a tough time in the aftermath of Dennis’ death. “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet and she’s struggling to come to terms with the fact he’s gone forever. She still picks her phone up first thing in the morning expecting to see a text from him,” a source close to Bethenny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in the wake of his death. “And when she sees something she knows he would find funny she still thinks ‘I should send that to Dennis’ before reminding herself that he’s died.”

Bethenny previously mourned Shields’ death in another Instagram post. Sharing a pic of Dennis sleeping back to back with Bethenny’s late dog Cookie, who died in October 2017 after suffering seizures, Bethenny wrote in the caption, “Rest in peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love,” along with the hashtag “#nowandforever.”

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Bethenny.