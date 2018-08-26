Bebe Rexha Wows With ‘Crazy’ iHeartRadio MMVAs Performance Of ‘I’m A Mess’ & ‘Meant To Be’

She said it was going to be crazy, and she delivered! Bebe Rexha just sang ‘Meant To Be’ at the Much Music Video Awards & crushed it with Brett Kissel.

Bebe Rexha took the MMVAs stage to sing her latest, catchy single “I’m A Mess” which featured some FIRE chair dancing and super sexy costumes. After a short performance of her new jam, Canadian country singer Brett Kissel joined Bebe on the stage to fill in for Florida Georgia Line and deliver an amazing rendition of “Meant To Be” at the iHeartMusicRadio Much Music Video Awards! Featuring some incredible high notes from Bebe, major interaction with the crowd and a bit of country flavor, this performance blew us away!

Bebe spoke to Red Carpet show host Chloe Wilde ahead of her performance, and when asked to describe her performance later than evening in one word, she said: CRAZY! What wasn’t crazy was that Bebe nabbed the award for Best Collab for “Meant To Be.” Her song with FGL went three times Platinum and peaked at number 1 on the Billboard US Adult Top 40, US Country Airplay and US Hot Country Songs! Bebe and FGL were also nominated for “Song of the Summer,” but lost that title to new DJs Loud Luxury ft. Brando, and their hit “Body.”

Of course, Bebe wasn’t the only performer of the evening who slayed the MMVA stage! Halsey made her iHeartRadio MMVA debut, Alessia Cara took the stage to sing ‘Growing Pains,’ and Shawn Mendes graced us (and his screaming fans) with his presence TWICE! Then, Meghan Trainor gave us a taste of her empowering new song “Treat Myself,” blended with a medley of her famous hits “All About That Base” and “Me Too.” What an amazing show!