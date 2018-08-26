Ashlee Simpson looked radiant in a gray pinstripe pantsuit when she stepped onto the red carpet with her handsome husband Evan Ross at the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Awards on Aug. 26.

Ashlee Simpson, 33, and hubby Evan Ross captured major attention when they posed on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Awards on Aug. 26 and we can totally understand why! The blonde beauty wore a stylish dark gray pinstripe suit with jewels attached to it as she confidently put her hand on her hip for the cameras. Evan stood by her and looked handsome in a loose fitting gold shimmery button down short-sleeved shirt and baggy olive green dress pants. They were some of the last people to arrive to the big event, proving they’re doing things on their own terms in a big way and who can blame them? They were definitely some of the biggest stars of the night!

Ashlee and her husband, Evan, who turns 30 on the same day as the awards show, are presenting at this year’s popular Canadian music event and it’s sure to make their fans super excited. The sweet duo have been in the spotlight a lot lately due to their new E! reality show, Ashlee + Evan, which is set to premiere on Sept. 9. The series will show Ashlee and Evan in their day to day life which consists of parenting, working on their marriage, and crafting their upcoming duets album.

In addition to seeing Ashley and Evan at the MMVAs to promote their reality project and music, viewers will get to see other amazing musicians such as 5 Seconds of Summer, 98 Degrees, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Meghan Trainor and more. With a sweet roster like that, we can see why this awards show is one of the best to come around every year!

These two always look fashionable together and we love seeing them at events! We can’t wait to see their new show and take a peek inside their busy world and inspiring love. It’s sure to be amazing!