Ariel Winter Rocks Cleavage-Boosting Latex Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots In Sexy New Snap

Ariel Winter just shared another peek at her ‘Composure Magazine’ shoot and her outfit is FIRE. See her latex look here!

Another day, another on-point outfit. Ariel Winter gave her followers another preview of her upcoming cover shoot for Composure Magazine and TBH, we can’t get over how good she looks. This cover is going to be EVERYTHING. The Modern Family star posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram of her wearing a black latex bodysuit, an open jersey-style top, a necklace, and tight, thigh-high boots. She captioned the image, “attitude on some f**k you too.”

The actress certainly looked pretty fierce with a major high ponytail and a side-eye that could kill. She also rocked a peach lip, winged eyeliner, and contour. This isn’t the first shot from the cover shoot that we’ve seen though. On Aug. 11, the magazine shared another BTS shot on its Instagram story and captioned it, “Saturday Work.” In that photo, Ariel wears the same outfit, but looks at the camera head-on.

Ariel then shared the image to her own Instagram story, and also gave close-up looks at her pretty pink eyeshadow that isn’t as visible in the newer photo. It’s unclear when the cover will drop, but we’re ready for it!

attitude on some fuck you too A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 25, 2018 at 5:21pm PDT

There’s also a black-and-white photo on Ariel’s Instagram that shows her on the day of the shoot. It’s a much closer photo so you can’t see her outfit, but the black-and-white effect on it also makes it hard to see the intricacies of her makeup. Can this cover just come out already?