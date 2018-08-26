Alessia Cara Slays iHeartRadio MMVAs Performance Of ‘Growing Pains’

Alessia Cara returned to her home country of Canada for an amazing performance of ‘Growing Pains’ at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards!

Alessia Cara keeps getting better and better! The “Stay” singer performed ‘Growing Pains’ at the iHeartRadio MMVAs and showed off her award-winning vocals. Rocking an oversized, untucked suit and tie with big hoop earrings, Alessia have the whole audience singing along. The supremely talented 22-year-old also kept her dark hair naturally curly and makeup natural. Her eyes actually matched the bright yellow backdrop that lit up the stage. Alessia definitely delivered one of the best performances of the night!

The singer recently released the music video for “Growing Pains,” which she filmed underwater. Alessia revealed that she went into a panic while shooting the video in the water, and we don’t blame her at all! “I had to find a way to act normal and not look like I was dying down there. This is me being artistic, not drowning,” she told the Herald Sun. “It all probably took 20 seconds but felt like 30 minutes. I was panicking so hard, it was very scary. But I’m alive.” The singer said she struggled to equalize the pressure in her ears as she was immersed in 16-feet of water!

Alessia actually co-hosted the MMVAs last year with friend Joe Jonas, and made her stage debut at the show in 2016 with her hit song “Here.” This year, the singer was nominated in five categories, including Best Pop Artist or Group and video of the year for “1-800-273-8255,” ft. Khalid and Logic. Alessia recently revealed that she’s currently working on the followup to her 2015 debut album, Know-It-All, and added that it won’t be featuring any collaborations. “It’s completely me,” she told ET Canada. “I feel like people are probably disappointed because we live in a collaboration world right now… and we have massive collaborators.”