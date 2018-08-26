98 Degrees Gives 2018 MMVAs A Blast To The Past With Nostalgic Hits: ‘The Hardest Thing’ & More

98 Degrees turned up the heat dial at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs, making everyone’s hearts melt with their smooth vocals we oh so love and remember!

This may be a 2018 award show, but 98 Degrees gave the iHeartRadio MMVAs a much needed dose of ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia! The four group members — Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and brother duo Nick and Drew Lachey — took the stage in Toronto, Canada on Aug. 26 to perform their classics in matching black leather. And we’re so happy with their song choices of “Because Of You,” “The Hardest Thing,” and “Give Me Just One Night.” We swooned over their contemporary pop and R&B vocals, which gave us a chance to slow down (just a tiny bit) after hype sets from artists like Bebe Rexha, 28 and Meghan Trainor, 24!

The four rocked their signature coordination on the red carpet tonight, all in suits. Nick and Jeff kept it more casual in head-to-toe black with loose-fit blazers, while Justin and Drew suited up in tuxedo jackets. Nick even admitted on the red carpet that they “stepped it up” for this MMVAs appearance, and we can tell! All were just as dashing as they were in 1996, when 98 Degrees first formed. The last six years must have really brought the men back together! After a hiatus from 2002 to 2012, 98 Degrees reunited and have been returning to dozens of stages. We most recently covered their appearances at the 2018 Miss USA Competition on May 21, and the talented men even took over HollywoodLife’s Instagram Story last Thanksgiving at the 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade! They were such a delight. So of course, we were happy to see them delight even more fans tonight!

But 98 Degrees isn’t just a throwback group. They’ve been releasing new material since 2013! For the group’s 20th anniversary, they released a Let It Snow album in 2017, just in time for Christmas.The four-man dream team will even be going on their holiday-themed 98° At Christmas 2018 tour on Nov. 1. Well, their voices definitely make us feel oh so warm and cozy!

Now, let us go back to partying like it’s 1998 again. We love nothing more than handsome men dancing in synchronization!