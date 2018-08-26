5 Seconds Of Summer Deliver Stellar Performance Of ‘Youngblood’ At MMVAs

The guys in 5SOS always kill it, but we really can’t enough of their 2018 MMVAs performance! Watch it here!

They’re a little bit rock, and a little bit pop, and they laid it all out on the floor at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. The guys from 5 Seconds of Summer absolutely slayed their live performance at the 2018 show! Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, and Calum Hood, delivered a dynamic performance at the ceremony, that had the crowd going crazy. The boys looked better than ever as they performed their smash hit “Youngblood.” How about those voices & harmonies?! Stunning.

Five Seconds of Summer, better known as 5SOS, may be all the way from Australia, but they were more than glad to show Canada some love! The Toronto, Ontario award show enlisted the four rockers to get the crowd going and they succeeded! For their performance, the guys sang in front of bright flashing lights as the crowd sang along with them and jumped around. To finish their performance, lead singer Luke Hemmings knocked the camera off the stage as the crowd screamed.

A congratulations is in order for these guys as well! Billboard just announced that 5SOS have officially received their first top 10 spot on Billboard‘s Pop Songs radio airplay chart! Their latest single, “Youngblood” has been hitting airwaves everywhere, The quartet released the track with their new album, of the same title, and the hit song lived at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for 8 weeks until it was replaced by Drake‘s “In My Feelings.” Previously, the band made it to No. 15 on the chart with “She’s Kinda Hot” in 2015. Keep rocking it, guys!

The quartet was nominated in the Fan Fave Group or Duo category, but faced some tough competition going up against BTS, The Chainsmokers, Sofi Tukker, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons. The MMVA went to BTS, but it was an absolute A for effort from 5SOS!