Famous Gamer Kills A Mother & Daughter, 12, In Fiery Crash While Driving Wrong Way In His $500K Car

This is horrific. A YouTube gamer driving upwards of 100 mph in the wrong direction caused a fiery collision that killed himself and a mother and her daughter in another vehicle.

An 18-year-old gamer was speeding the wrong way on Interstate 805 in San Diego on Aug. 23 when he crashed his sports car into an SUV, killing himself, a 12-year-old girl, and her mother. Authorities have identified the teenage driver as Trevor Heitmann, a YouTube star who had made a small fortune in video gaming gambling, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Heitmann was driving south at upwards of 100 mph in a northbound carpool lane when his 2015 McLaren 650S crashed head-on into a 2010 Hyundai SUV shortly after 4:30 p.m, according to the California Highway Patrol. Heitmann died at the scene of the wreck, as did the two passengers in the SUV.

The impact destroyed the sports car and mangled the SUV, which became engulfed in flames while a 43-year-old woman and the 12-year-old girl were trapped inside. The woman’s son identified them as Aileen Pizarro and her daughter Aryana Pizarro. Aileen was a marriage and family counselor working toward her license, and her daughter was going to start seventh grade this Monday, Aug. 27, Dominic Pizarro said.

After the initial collision, several other cars also crashed or were struck by debris, including a Honda Pilot whose driver suffered serious injuries, CHP public affairs Officer Jake Sanchez told Times Of San Diego. The entire northbound side of the freeway had to be closed for about six hours due to the pileup.

The motives behind how and why Heitmann raced against traffic, and whether he did so intentionally or by mistake, were still under investigation on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 24, Sanchez said. Investigators believe he had entered from Carroll Canyon Road, about a half-mile north of the crash scene.

The gamer was also involved in strange and reckless driving about 30 minutes prior to the deadly freeway incident. At about 4 p.m., a black coupe believed to be Heitmann’s British sports car smashed through a gate at Ashley Falls Elementary School and accelerated onto the grounds of the campus near groups of shocked students, according to the CHP and San Diego police. Witnesses say the driver stopped briefly, exited his vehicle, and smashed a window on a school building before getting back into the McLaren and speeding away.

Heitmann had nearly 900,000 subscribers to his YouTube video channel and his Twitter followers knew him as “McSkillet.” Fans online tweeted about how Heitmann had been banned from facilitating e-sport gambling that led to his sizable income. Many questioned whether he crashed his car intentionally as a means of committing suicide.