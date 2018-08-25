Logan Paul: 5 Things To Know About The YouTuber Fighting KSI In Boxing Match

Logan Paul is set spar with KSI in the ring later today! Here’s everything you need to know about the YouTuber before his big fight goes down!

1. Logan Paul’s fight with KSI is set to be the “biggest event in internet history.” The two are going at it at England’s Manchester Arena on Aug. 25, a stadium that can hold up to 25,000 people. We’ll keep you posted on who emerges victorious.

2. Logan is currently dating Chloe Bennett. The two recently made their relationship red carpet official while attending Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in San Diego, CA on Jul. 22. They were previously photographed together on Jul. 12, just after news broke out that the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star and he were dating.

3. He posted a video of a dead body, which led to a major backlash. After visiting Aokigahara in Japan, which is commonly known as “suicide forest, he shared a video of him and his friends coming across a dead body.

4. He has since apologized over his now-infamous dead body video. “Let’s start with this – I’m sorry,” he wrote in a statement. “This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before. I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong. I didn’t do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought “if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,” I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am. I do this s*** every day. I’ve made a 15 minutes TV show EVERY SINGLE DAY for the past 460+ days. One may understand that it’s easy to get caught up in the moment without fully weighing the possible ramifications.”

5. He was busted for another stunt in Yosemite. An official for the U.S. National Parks Service alleges that one of their rangers witnessed the Youtuber and his friends riding around the park on top of Logan’s blue school bus. Not only were they on top of the bus, but they were also sitting inside tents that were fastened to the roof.