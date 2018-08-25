‘Carol Burnett Show’ Star Tim Conway Almost ‘Completely Unresponsive’ With Dementia

This is so sad. ‘Carol Burnett Show’ star Tim Conway is battling dementia and is ‘almost entirely unresponsive.’ Upon finding out the heartbreaking news, fans sent their well wishes on Twitter.

Tim Conway‘s daughter Kelly is asking to be appointed conservator of her father who is battling dementia, according to court documents obtained by People. The Carol Burnett Show star, 84, cannot “properly provide for his personal needs to physical health, food, and clothing,” anymore and is “almost entirely unresponsive,” Kelly states in the court documents which were filed in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 24.

Kelly claimed in the documents that his wife Charlene is “planning to move him out of the excellent skilled nursing facility he is currently at” and place him in one that wouldn’t allow him access to “registered nurses at all times and his 24-hour caregiver and speech therapist (to help with swallowing).” Kelly hopes to be granted guardianship so she can administer her father’s medications herself.

Upon learning about the actor’s condition, fans began expressing their concern and sorrow over the situation on Twitter. “Sad to hear Tim Conway is suffering from dementia. Few things could make me laugh as consistently as when Conway would crack up Harvey Korman in the middle of a skit on the Carol Burnett Show,” @NCSox wrote.

“Reading that Tim Conway is ‘suffering from dementia’ and ‘almost entirely unresponsive’ makes me so sad. He was a brilliant and charming comic and actor,” @BamaWriter tweeted. User @VRamirezK3 tweeted a broken heart emoji, followed by, “Tim Conway’s slippers scuffling on the floor with the old man Carol Burnett skit always had me rolling. May the end of his journey be peaceful.”