T.I. & Tiny Have ‘Major Trust Issues’ & Fight Over Jealousy Constantly But They Make Up ‘Even Harder’

T.I. & Tiny are always passionate, but sometimes their jealousy gets in the way! A source close to Tiny told HL EXCLUSIVELY about their trust issues!

Both T.I. and Tiny have been struggling with jealousy — we reported recently how Tiny got upset over the fact that T.I. filmed a pool scene for The Grand Hustle without telling her. A source close to Tiny told us EXCLUSIVELY how the struggle to trust one another goes both ways. “Tip and Tiny have always had major trust issues, on both sides,” our source said. “Jealousy is one of the things they fight the most about, but also one of the things that makes their relationship so passionate, as messed up as that may be.”

However, on the flip side of their jealous is the underlying passion that motivates it (it explains why T.I. is sexually frustrated when Tiny is on tour). “There’s rarely any middle ground with Tip and Tiny,” our source went on to say. “They’re both incredibly passionate people in their work lives as well as their personal ones. So they fight hard, and they even make up harder. It can be exhausting, and it definitely takes an emotional toll on them, but that’s just the way they are, and it’s their dynamic together as a couple.”

Whatever their friends say, these two somehow make their relationship work with one another. “A lot of people can’t understand their marriage, and have told Tiny she should leave Tip, but it works for them, and for all their fighting and drama, at the core they’re tight,” our source explained. “They have each other’s back. They’re a family, and always will be.” We’ll keep you posted on all the latest developments with their relationship. In the meantime, check out all of their pics in our gallery above!