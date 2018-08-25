Meghan McCain Mourns Her Beloved Dad John, 81, After His Death From Brain Cancer

Meghan McCain shared a heartbreaking message about her late father John McCain’s sudden passing. Read her emotional remembrance here.

America has lost one of its greatest modern statesmen of the 20th and 21st century. John McCain passed away at the age of 81 from brain cancer on Aug. 25, and so many celebrities, politicians and world leaders have sent his family their condolences after his death. But one of the most emotional messages shared was from his own daughter, Meghan McCain. Taking to Twitter, Meghan wrote, “I was with my father at his end, as he was with with me at my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things.” Read her entire statement below.

Of course, the late senator’s failing health was well known at the time of his passing. McCain recently announced on Aug. 24 that he would not longer be seeking medical treatment for his “aggressive” brain cancer. “Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the Arizona senator’s family said in a statement. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

Back in April, Meghan choked up while describing her father’s emergency surgery with the other co-hosts of The View. “He’s doing well,” she confirmed, with tears forming in her eyes. “I talked to him. He’s stable.” Our hearts go out to Meghan and the rest of the McCain family during this extremely difficult time.

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with all of the outpouring condolences following the late senator’s death. In the meantime, check out pics of Meghan above.