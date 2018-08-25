Kimberly Guilfoyle Transforms Taxidermied Apartment Into Home With Donald Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave her Manhattan apartment that used to be full of taxidermy animals a sleek modern makeover for her to share with Donald Trump Jr. See the before and after pics here!

Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s $3.4 million Manhattan apartment was full of taxidermy animals from the previous owner until she turned it into an impressive modern pad with blue and silver decor after purchasing it. Photos of the new and improved stylish home are featured in the most recent issue of Metropolitan magazine and Kimberly revealed that she now spends time there with her beau Donald Trump Jr. The brunette beauty bought the apartment three years ago from journalist Gregory Speck, who upon moving out, donated his huge taxidermy collection to the Virginia Museum of Natural History. CHECK OUT THE BEFORE & AFTER PICS OF THE APARTMENT HERE!

In addition to the impressive space and decor, the apartment has some major amenities that anyone would love, including a private elevator, a wood burning fireplace and three massively tall windows. When Gregory owned the apartment, he kept many old items, including a lot of antiques, but Kimberly replaced all of them with newer items and furnishings such as a silver velvet couch, grey curtains, blue and silver ottomans, and even a crystal light fixture.

Kimberly and Donald posed in the lavish apartment, which is located at 211 Central Park West, for the magazine feature and they were both dressed to impress in navy blue. The power couple have been dating since April, one month after Donald announced a separation from his wife of more than a decade, Vanessa Trump, and they seem very happy together whenever they’re out in public. The son of President Donald Trump now reportedly divides his time between Kimberly’s apartment and his own as the relationship continues to grow.