Kendall Jenner Nestles Head In Mystery Guy’s Lap At Dinner With Friends Without Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner was spotted lying down with her head in a guy’s lap – and it wasn’t Ben Simmons. See the pics from her dinner with friends!

Kendall Jenner was extra cuddly at an outing with friends on Aug. 25. The model joined a group of pals for a dinner in celebration of Justine Skye‘s birthday. Kendall was seated at the middle of the table at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles and could be seen whispering to a mystery guy who was sitting next to her.

At one point, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star bent down and rested her head on the guy’s lap, which we have to admit is a little weird to do in a public place, but sure Kendall! Apparently that wasn’t too weird for the other partygoers though which included Jaden SmithAnwar Hadid and DJs Semi Haze. Kendall’s boyfriend Ben Simmons was not in attendance. SEE THE PICS OF KENDALL HERE.

Kendall’s been having a lot of fun with her pals lately. On Aug. 23, the reality star shared a video on her Instagram story that showed off her impressive affinity for martial arts. In the clip, someone steadied a glass bottle on top of another friend’s head. After moving away, Kendall took aim and high-kicked the bottle off the guy’s head and across the beach. Obviously impressed, all of Kenny’s crew immediately tackled her to the ground in excitement.

The Philadelphia 76ers player also seemed to be absent from the beach fun, but he didjust spend plenty of time with his girlfriend. The pair recently took a vacation with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, so everything is probably still fine between them.