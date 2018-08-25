Jennifer Garner Gives Daughter Seraphina, 9, Sweet Kiss After Settling Divorce With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner looked sweetly touched after her daughter, Seraphina, gave her a homemade stuffed bunny after a day camp on Aug. 24.

Jennifer Garner, 46, may be in the midst of settling her divorce from Ben Affleck, 46, after recently helping him check into rehab for the third time, but she was brought to happy tears when her daughter, Seraphina Affleck, 9, presented her with a homemade bunny on Aug. 24. The sweet moment happened when Jennifer picked Seraphina up from a day camp and the loving mom was so pleasantly surprised by the kind gesture that she gave little Sera a kiss on the cheek.

It’s good to see Jennifer sharing a loving moment with her little girl after what’s had to be a rough couple of days. The 13 Going on 30 star made headlines when she reportedly had an intervention for Ben at his house on Aug. 22 after he allegedly started drinking alcohol again. She then drove him to a rehab facility in Malibu, CA to get help, which is where he currently is staying.

In addition to the news of Ben’s third rehab visit, the former couple are reportedly in the final stages of their divorce, which has been pending since they filed in April 2017. Once Ben has finished the 30 day rehab program, the papers are all ready to be signed so the divorce can be finalized. Both Jen and Ben have agreed to have joint custody of their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, and Samuel, 6, and have seemed to follow along with that agreement up until Ben’s recent issues.

It’s always wonderful to see a mother and daughter sharing some quality time together! Jen is often seen spending time with her children whenever she can and has definitely been an inspiration to other moms out there.