Jake Paul Challenges Chris Brown To A Boxing Match & Fans Say Yes

Jake Paul wasted no time after his win against Deji in today’s boxing match! The YouTuber then went on to challenge Chris Brown to a fight!

Jake Paul may have gotten a bloody face as a result of his bout with Deji, KSI‘s brother, however Jake ended up being declared the winner of that fight, despite Logan Paul‘s extremely anti-climactic draw with KSI. However, immediately after the fight, Jake actually challenged Chris Brown for a fight. “I want to call some one out,” said Jake after his match. “Chris Brown, I know you were supposed to fight Soulja Boy. But I think it is time you got in the ring with someone your own size.” Whoa, shots fired!

Needless to say, fans had some divided responses to the idea and they took to Twitter to express them. One fan wrote, “Jake better get beat by Chris Brown If He Agrees.” Another tweeted, “I think Chris Brown might even know how to properly box or fight. So I’m hoping Jake was calling him out for basketball.” Something tells us he did not mean a basketball game…

Another fan thought that Jake wouldn’t last at all against Chris: “Imagine calling Chris Brown out. He’d clearly take your head off mate.” Another commented, “And Jake Paul called out Chris Brown. Joke of the year.😂 #KSIvLogan.” Another Twitter user, however, was all about this hypothetical match-up: “WHY DID JAKE PAUL CALL OUT CHRIS BROWN, 2018 IS LIT.” As of now, Chris has yet to take to his social to comment on Logan’s challenge. Read more of the heated responses to Jake’s throwing down the gauntlet below!

Jake Paul: “I’m calling out Chris Brown” Chris Brown: pic.twitter.com/yIZJBUuXyr — OLIVERMOY (@OliverMoy) August 25, 2018

Time will tell whether or not Breezy responds to Jake’s challenge. In the meantime, check out pics of Jake in our gallery above!