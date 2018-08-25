Logan Paul & KSI’s Fight: When It’s On & How To Watch

If you want to watch YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI duke it out in a boxing ring on Aug. 25, we’ll tell you how. We’ve got all the details!

You don’t want to miss out on what’s being dubbed the “biggest event in internet history.” Logan Paul, 23, and KSI — real name Olajide Olatunji, 25 — are stepping into a boxing ring in England’s Manchester Arena on Aug. 25. Yes, the arena with a capacity for 21,000 people. The vlogger showdown starts at 5 p.m. in Britain, which is 12 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. PT. The fight will be streamed live on none other than YouTube, the birthplace of these opponents’ careers. The fight costs $10 to watch and you can head over to this link to pay now. If you happen to live in the UK, you can buy tickets to sit in the Manchester Arena here.

So, why should you dish out $10 to watch two non-athletes throw punches at one another? KSI and Logan aren’t your average “I’m on vacation!” vloggers. They both boast subscribers in the nine digits: KSI has 19 million subscribers, and Logan falls just short with 18 million subscribers. Logan didn’t get the best publicity after filming a suicide victim in Aokigahara National Forest and then posting it to YouTube in December of 2017. KSI, AKA ComedyShortsGamer, made a name for his first channel by uploading gaming-related videos, evolving from there (now, he has two rap EPs that topped UK music charts). But the money going into this match is serious. British bookmakers took more than “a quarter of a million pounds of bets,” The Independent reported as of Aug. 24.

And the hype leading up to this match is just as big. Today in Manchester was Logan and KSI’s weigh-in. KSI stepped onto the scale wearing a face mask of Chloe Bennet, 26…yup, Logan’s girlfriend. Logan retaliated by popping a piece of Eclipse gum into his rival’s mouth. But those disses were pretty PG compared to what else has went down amid the two YouTubers’ feud. They had a shade match at the Los Angeles’s Warwick Club on June 13, hurling some pretty hurtful insults at one another. “Your head is the size of a watermelon. I really can’t miss. I literally can’t miss. Dawg, your head looks like a hot air balloon. I can’t miss it,” Logan told KSI. The vlogger/rapper later shot back, “Just wait ’til Saturday bro. Saturday bro. Saturday bro. Your mom’s going get it, your daddy’s going get it.” When Saturday came around — June 16 at the L.A. Coliseum — Logan was the one who ended up “getting it” after KSI attempted to fight him because Logan snatched KSI’s wig, and tried to go for the bandanna too.

Start placing your bets now. The money’s riding high on these two YouTube sensations!