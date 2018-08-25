Donald Trump Slammed For Staying Silent On Ailing John McCain But Praising Kim & Kanye In Speech

Donald Trump is getting dissed for having no thoughts, prayers or anything else for dying Sen. John McCain, but took the time to give thanks to Kim Kardashian for being a ‘good wife’ to Kanye West.

If you look up the word “petty” in the dictionary, it should show a picture of President Donald Trump, 72 and his shabby treatment of longtime U.S. Senator, former presidential candidate and war hero John McCain, 81. The Arizona Republican’s family announced on Aug. 24 that he would no longer be seeking treatment for an aggressive brain cancer, essentially going into hospice care until he dies. Leaders from across both political aisles sent tributes to the esteemed statesman, but it was absolute crickets from Trump. McCain has been one of his administration’s harshest critics and even in the time of his dying days, Trump still would not say a kind word…or ANY word about him!

And it’s not like he didn’t have the chance to. In addition to his usual barrage of daily tweets, he gave a long and rambling speech in Columbus, OH on Aug. 24 at a fundraiser for the Ohio Republican Party. In it he called Kim Kardashian, 37, a “good wife” to his supporter Kanye West, 41. When discussing the African-American voters, he said: ‘Now we’re doing great, and Kanye West likes me. Kanye West has some real power.” He also used Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts‘ murder to politicize and crack down on illegal immigration, calling suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera “a horrible illegal immigrant.”

Trump began his insults of McCain, who has served in the U.S. Senate for 35 years, while running for president. Trump — who was granted multiple deferments from being drafted to fight in the Viet Nam war due to “bone spurs” in his foot — had the gall to insult McCain’s nearly six years spent in a North Vietnamese prison camp after his plane was shot down in 1967. “He’s not a war hero,” Trump said arrogantly in 2015. “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

From Hollywood stars to regular voters, Trump got slammed for refusing to acknowledge an iconic leader’s imminent death.

This man is the stupidest, most repulsive, most cold-hearted reptile in our beleaguered world. Shame! https://t.co/M353UTMYM9 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2018

The fact that Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have tweeted well wishes to John McCain and his family but Donald Trump still hasn’t said a word tells you all you need to know about our president. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 24, 2018