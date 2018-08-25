After news broke that Senator John McCain passed away on Aug. 25, Donald and Melania Trump sent their condolences to his family on Twitter – despite not being invited to the funeral.

Donald Trump just did something unexpected: he tweeted something nice. After news broke that Senator John McCain died at 81 in his Arizona home on Aug. 25 after battling brain cancer, the president took to Twitter to send prayers to the McCain family. “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” he wrote on his personal account.

Trump’s wife Melania also shared a heartfelt message on the social media platform. “Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation,” the first lady tweeted.

McCain’s family announced the Arizona senator had passed away just one day after he decided to end treatment in his long and brutal battle against glioblastoma, an aggressive, cancerous brain tumor that required multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. McCain’s office said in a statement, “Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.”

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family. Thank you Senator McCain for your service to the nation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 26, 2018

It’s interesting that Trump commented on the senator’s passing since he won’t be receiving an invite to the funeral. People close to McCain told the White House in May that he didn’t want Trump to attend his funeral and would rather have Vice President Mike Pence attend instead, a source confirmed to NBC News at the time.

Trump has also been criticizing McCain regularly ever since he launched his president campaign in 2015. He even went so far as to mock the senator’s time as a tortured prisoner of war in Vietnam, saying, “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” The controversial remark garnered widespread backlash.

McCain has consistently spoken out anytime he thought the president was violating American democratic or national security norms, and continued to have his office put pressure on him as he was out of Washington receiving treatment this year.