Celebs In Tiny Bikinis Hula-Hooping: Elizabeth Hurley, Kate Upton & More

Elizabeth Hurley shared a pic on Instagram of her practicing her hula hoop skills! Check out all the stars who are pros at hula-hooping here!

Elizabeth Hurley may be 53 years old, but she has the spirit of fun and adventure of a 23-year-old. Always posting the sexiest pics to her Instagram, her most recent photo is no exception. In addition to wearing a tiny pink bikini, the model also posed with a hula hoop, adorably captioning the pic: “Hula hoop practice #home #Herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach.” Check out the full picture below!

But she’s not alone in this trend. Kate Upton has also shown off her incredible hula-hooping skills back when she was just emerging on the scene. In a shoot of GQ back in 2012, created by Terry Richardson, Kate absolutely slayed with her hula hoop skills. But the list of celebs with hoop dreams goes on. Check out all of your favorite stars who rocked the hula hoop in our gallery above!

When it comes Elizabeth’s flawless bikini body, the only way she gets these amazing results is with some hard work and impeccable dieting. “Liz takes health and fitness really seriously,” a source close to Hurley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As the face and body of her own swimwear line, it’s essential that she stays in shape, although as a model, it’s second nature for her anyway. Liz has never been a big fan of junk food so it’s easy for her to eat clean, avoiding all processed foods, and sticking to an organic diet that’s low in carbs and high in veggies and protein.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of Elizabeth’s latest and sexiest bikini pics. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of celebs in bikinis hula-hooping in our gallery above!