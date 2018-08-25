Celebrities Mourn John McCain After His Passing: Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres & More

So many stars have taken to Twitter to express their condolences over the loss of John McCain. Read all the emotional tweets here.

John McCain passed away at the age of 81 on Aug. 25, just one day after announcing that he wouldn’t continue seeking medical treatment for the “aggressive” form of cancer he was battling. In addition to his daughter Meghan McCain, and both Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, many celebrities took to Twitter to share the heartfelt condolences. Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “I was honored to have met John McCain. He always stood up for what he believed was right. Sending love to his family on this very sad day for our country.” After news of his passing broke, Barack Obama penned the following statement:

In addition to a lengthier statement, former Vice President Joe Biden wrote, “John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly.” Actress Olivia Munn wrote, “My prayers are with John McCain’s family today. He served our country and endured years as a POW after his plane was shot down in Vietnam. Regardless of your political stance, one thing is not debatable: John McCain is an American hero. Rest in love, Senator ❤️❤️❤️⛅️.”

Meanwhile, McCain's former running mate Sarah Palin tweeted, "Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self." Jimmy Kimmel wrote, "America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain's sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten."

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the details of his funeral. Our hearts go out to John McCain’s family and friends during this difficult time.