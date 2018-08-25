10 Celebs Over 40 Looking Sexy While Makeup-Free In Bikinis: Jennifer Lopez & More

Even in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, these celebrities look flawless while rockin’ makeup-free looks in their bikinis. Check out the photos here!

There’s nothing like peeling away all the layers and going au-natural by the beach or pool — just ask these celebs, who’ve had no problem showing off their makeup-free looks! The stars in the gallery above are all over 40, and they look INCREDIBLE, so we don’t blame them for stripping down to their bikinis and wiping off their makeup for completely fresh-faced looks every once in a while. At 49 years old, Jennifer Lopez literally looks as youthful as ever, with perfect skin and an amazing bod to match. Just TRY and not get envious when you see her makeup-free bikini selfie!

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner, 62, doesn’t flaunt her bod in bikinis as much as J.Lo, but she was feeling quite confident (as she should!) last summer, and posted a mirror selfie in her two piece to social media. The mom of six went completely fresh-faced in the sexy photo, and totally gave her daughters a run for their money. And we HAVE to talk about Salma Hayek — she recently shared a pic of herself wading in the water in a bikini, while going completely makeup-free, and she looked absolutely glowing and incredible.

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, posts pics in her bikini quite often, but she usually throws a little eye makeup and lip gloss on for the posed shots. However, when she frolicked on the beach in her blue swimsuit one time, she went for a totally natural look, and left us all completely envious of her youthful glow.

Click through the gallery above to check out these stars and more who’ve wiped off all their makeup to take sexy bikini pics!