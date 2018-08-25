Cardi B & Offset Arguing Over When To Reveal Baby Kulture To The World — They Both Have Fears

Cardi B and Offset are having a hard time deciding when to introduce their daughter Kulture to the world. Here’s why they’ve been disagreeing.

Cardi B gave birth to her daughter six weeks ago, but she and Offset still haven’t shown a photo of Kulture Kiari‘s face yet. While fans are desperate to get a glimpse at Cardi’s bb, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker still has some major reservations about introducing her to the world.

“Cardi knows her fans are desperate to see Kulture and as much as she wants to give her fans what they want she has major fears over letting the world see her baby girl,” a source close to Kulture’s parents tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi is very superstitious and she worries that showing Kulture’s face will make her a target for bad energy from her haters.”

But it’s not just the mom-of-one who’s worried. “Offset is even more paranoid and protective than Cardi is,” the insider adds. “He’s been saying they might keep Kulture’s identity hidden indefinitely, just to shield her from all the craziness and let her have a normal childhood.”

The source notes that the “Be Careful” singer still “hasn’t decided where she stands” and that “they’re kind of at odds” over whether or not they should keep their baby away from the spotlight indefinitely. But, the source says, “if she does let the world see her child, she wants to have full control of when and how it happens.”

Earlier this week, a fan started circulating a photo that allegedly showed Cardi with her newborn, claiming to have gotten the image from Cardi’s sister Hennessy. However, the rapper set the record straight, explaining that the child wasn’t her baby. She shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “I been seen this everywhere. This is a gorgeous baby but nope it’s not Kulture.” She also noted that she’ll “show my child when I’m ready.”

But before finding out the photo wasn’t actually of her kid, the couple were pretty upset. “When she first heard that a photo had leaked, she and Offset were both freaking out,” our insider says. “Cardi was so relieved that it wasn’t a legit leak. Not just because she and Offset aren’t ready to share Kulture with the world, but also because if there was a real picture that got leaked that would mean there’s someone very close to them that they can’t trust.”