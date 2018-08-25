Camila Cabello Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Pics

Camila has been posting a up storm since the MTV VMAs, with good reason! See her proud moment and more from this week below!

Camila Cabello, 21, had one of the best weeks of her life, and she wasn’t shy about sharing those amazing moments on her Instagram this week. She posted a bunch of photo galleries from the 2018 MTV VMAs, writing, “artist of the year and video of the year!!!!! it’s not often i get to wear a princess dress in New York City so i gotta spam ya know? #VMAS2018.” She looked lovely in her navy and white Oscar de la Renta ball gown. Her hair was half up and she rocked a bold red lip — her hair and makeup was all by L’Oreal — we love that she relied on drugstore picks for her big night!

We love that she has a sense of humor about posting so many pics from her big night! She also posted a photo with Madonna, writing, “i will never forget meeting @madonna last night 😭 that part of the night doesn’t seem real. i loved hugging my friends and also freaking out over being in the same room as so many amazing artists- it feels strange and surreal and i had to take deep breaths every 2 seconds. honestly TOO MANY EMOTIONS FOR MY TINY BODY #vmas2018.” She’s too cute!

After her VMAs high, she also posted a selfie with Dylan Sprouse, teasing, “what are we workin’ on? 🤷🏻‍♀️ @dylansprouse.” Time will tell! It was an exciting week for Camila — see her most recent pics in the gallery attached above!