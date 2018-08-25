Happy Birthday, Blake Lively: Look Back At Her 19 Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Happy 31st birthday, Blake Lively! The actress is a bonafide fashionista and has sizzled on the red carpet in a number of iconic outfits. Take a look at her sexiest looks yet!

Whenever Blake Lively graces us with her presence on the red carpet, you know she’s going to wear something truly epic. The A Simple Favor star turns 31 on Aug. 25, and over the years she has truly blessed us with so many incredibly sexy red carpet looks. It would be impossible to narrow it down to just one!

One of Blake’s most memorable and sexiest looks is the shimmering gown she wore to the Cafe Society premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. The dress hugged all of Blake’s curves and was partially see-through with its sexy cutouts. Oh, and Blake was expecting her second child at the time! Blake also slayed in a one-shoulder blue gown with a thigh-high split while walking the red carpet at The BFG premiere in Cannes. And we can never forget her Met Gala looks. From the dress made of gold chains to the burgundy and gold gown with sheer paneling, Blake has always been a Met Gala princess.

Ever since her Gossip Girl days, Blake has made so many fashion statements on red carpets. She turned up the heat at the 2009 Emmys in a plunging red gown. She sizzled in a strapless nude and black gown at the Savages premiere in 2012.

While Blake can rock a gown like nobody’s business, she loves a sexy mini dress as well. Blake went for a very sexy and edgy look at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. The mom of two wowed in a black sheer mini dress. The actress dazzled in a red floral mini at CinemaCon in 2011. The year 2018 is far from over, so you know Blake is going to be killing it in more sexy and fierce looks! Take a look at her sexiest looks over the years in our gallery now.