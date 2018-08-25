Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Divorce Settlement Reportedly Finalized & Ready To Be Signed

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce case and will be finalizing their settlement after Ben gets out of rehab, a new report claims.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce case, according to TMZ. The site reports that their final settlement will be filed with the court after the Gone Girl star finishes his time in rehab. The pair have finally reached a property settlement, which was complicated and time-consuming due to the large amount of assets that needed to be divided, sources close to the couple told the outlet.

TMZ was also told that the couple didn’t have a prenup, so all of their earnings during their 12-year marriage needed to be separated in the divorce.

Sources also said that the two of them have agreed to have joint custody of their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphena, 9, and Samuel, 6. The settlement however doesn’t state how much time each parent will have with their kids. TMZ was told that Ben and Jen have been getting along well as co-parents and believe it’s best to shift custody back and forth depending on work schedules as opposed to sticking to a strict calendar.

