Robin Leach: 5 Things To Know About The Late ‘Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous’ Host

A legend has died. Robin Leach has passed at the age of 76, and the celebrity reporting world is mourning. Learn more about this remarkable man, here.

Robin Leach died on August 23, just a week before he would have turned 77. The iconic Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous host had an indelible effect on the industry of celebrity culture that exists to this day. We’ll remember him every time we hear his signature catchphrase, “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” and obviously, with every article we write about a celeb’s lavish life. Honor the great by learning more about him:

1. He died after suffering a stroke on August 20. Robin’s health deteriorated when he had a stroke in November 2017, and his friend John Katsilometes revealed in a tweet announcing his death that he had a second stroke three days before his death. He was placed in hospice care on August 21. Robin had actually been hospitalized since his November stroke in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which was previously unknown. His family released a statement saying that he “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

2. He hosted Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous for nine years. Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous aired from 1984 to 1995. It was the first show to showcase celebrities’ fabulous lives, going into their homes and showing what they do every day. It was the inspiration for shows like Cribs and The Fabulous Life! He ended the episodes by telling his viewers to have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

3. He was an entertainment journalist and columnist. Robin got his start in celebrity journalism, becoming the youngest “Page One” reporter in Daily Mail‘s history at age 18 in the 1960s. He moved to the United States in 1963 and wrote for a series of publications, like PEOPLE, before founding GO Magazine. He was also the show business editor at Star Magazine. He was currently a columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal.

4. He authored three books. Robin was also a successful author. He penned three books — The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Cookbook: Recipes and Entertaining Secrets from the Most Extraordinary People in the World, Robin Leach’s Healthy Lifestyles Cookbook: Menus and Recipes from the Rich, Famous, and Fascinating, and Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

5. His career in TV started with Regis Philbin. Robin and Regis were contributors to AM Los Angeles on KABC-TV. Robin also reported for People Tonight, CNN, and Entertainment Tonight. He also worked on Good Morning Australia and the Food Network. He also hosted a Lifestyles spinoff with Matt Lauer called Fame, Fortune and Romance.