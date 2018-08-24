Christina Carlin-Kraft: 5 Things About The ‘Playboy’ Model Found Strangled To Death In Her Home

A young life was tragically snuffed out when Christina Carlin-Kraft, a former model, was found strangled in her condo. The police are still searching for the killer, so get to know all about this former ‘Playboy’ model.

Christina Carlin-Kraft’s lifeless body was discovered inside her suburban Philadelphia home at 9:15 p.m ET on Aug. 23, per NBC 10. The Montgomery County police were conducting a welfare check when they found the 36-year-old model, dead from an apparent strangulation. The county coroner seemingly confirmed these suspicions, ruling the manner of her death as a homicide. As the authorities search for answers learn more about this young model.

1. Christina worked with Maxim, Vanity Fair and Victoria’s Secret. “I would like to build my portfolio with some more creative photographers who specialize in glamour and very high fashion!” reads a Model Mayhem profile attributed to Christina Carlin-Kraft. “I really do enjoy photoshoots for swimwear and tasteful lingerie. I’m willing to travel and I love to meet new exciting people with high energy and a kind heart.” Her modeling credits on the profile list Vanity Fair magazine, Nicole Miller, Victoria’s Secret, L’Oreal, Smashbox, QVC, Maxim and Playboy.

2. She posed for Playboy but it was “tasteful.” While publications have called Christina a Playboy model, it appears she didn’t pose completely nude for the magazine. “I did a tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour!” she wrote on her Model Mayhem profile, while other outlets have indicated she was named the Playboy Cyber Girl Of the Week on May 4, 2009.

3. Cristina claimed to be of European heritage. “I’m of a Russian and German background with a hint of Swedish. I am interested in doing fashion, editorial, print, glamour, advertisements, lingerie, swim, commercials, movies, etc. I’ve done runway shows, print work, commercials for jewelry and evening gowns.

4. She was charged with assault in 2016. Christina and a “male pal” were dining a The Smith in NYC on March 6, 2016, when an argument broke out between them and the manager, Sergey Anokhin. The couple was arguing over the bill, that they allegedly didn’t want to pay. “She was intoxicated,” a source told the New York Post at the time, “and she claimed that the manager pushed her, but there was video of the incident that showed she was lying.” In addition to allegedly striking Sergey in the neck, she reportedly kicked him in the groin.

She was charged with misdemeanor assault, attempted assault and harassment. However, in September 2016, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charges if she stayed out of trouble for six months. “

5. She was a victim of robbery prior to her murder. Police had visited Christina’s condo days before her death after she reported items missing from her home. Investigators were able to track the stolen goods to southwest Philadelphia, but no arrests have been made. Authorities have also neither confirmed nor denied if the robbery and her strangulation are connected in any way.