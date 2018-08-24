The Game Vs Tyson Beckford: Who Takes The Better Shirtless, Crotch-Shot Underwear Selfie?

Who posts the more revealing shirtless selfie — Tyson Beckford or The Game? Choose for yourself by checking out their latest pics here!

It’s a battle of the bulge! The Game recently proved he has major game posting shirtless selfies on Instagram. But he was not alone in this trend — model Tyson Beckford took to his Instagram just yesterday on Aug. 23 to not only share his own shirtless selfie, but he nearly bared it all and grabbed his crotch. Check out the barely safe for work pics below!

Tyson, not one to shy away from entering some very public feuds (like his one with the Kardashians), recently took aim at one of the Kardashian’s greatest enemies — Blac Chyna. Taking to his Instagram story, Tyson shared a pic of Chyna on Aug. 14, but below the close-ups of Chyna’s butt and boobs, he attached a huge green emoji that was straight-up puking.

Tyson previously dissed Kim Kardashian by commenting on a pic of her walking out of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! set, “Sorry I don’t care for it personally. She is not real, doctor f***ed up on her right hip.” In response, Kim told Big Boy on his show, “I was working and I saw that, and I was like, ‘Really dude!? You’re going to body shame me? Okay, sis. I even hate to talk about him because I feel like it’s just a female thing to do — to be hating on another female, for like what? It’s so lame to me…I was just like f**k you dude.”

We’ll keep you posted on whether these two will share more revealing pics. In the meantime, check out all of Tyson’s latest pictures in our gallery above!