Sofia Richie Hoping Scott Disick Proposes To Her On Her Birthday — She Wants A ‘Big Diamond’ Ring

Happy Birthday, Sofia Richie! The model turns 20 today, and as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard, the one thing she’d really like from her boyfriend, Scott Disick, is a ‘big diamond on her finger.’

Forget singing “Happy Birthday.” Instead, Sofia Richie wants to hear wedding bells. Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter turns 20 on Aug. 24, and while she’s still too young to legally drink, she’s ready to walk down the aisle with Scott Disick, 35, especially if he gets her the one thing she wants most today. “Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday,” a source close to Sofia shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. ”Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that her and Scott are serious.”

It seems like Sofia wants to join the rash of other couples getting engaged – from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra – and she has made it claro to Scott that instead of a new car or a romantic trip, she wants a shiny piece of jewelry for her special day. “She has been dropping plenty of hints in the last few weeks,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and made it clear to Scott that they can have a long engagement. She is not even worried about getting married. She just wants that big diamond on her finger.”

Sofia got her birthday party started early by posing in a neon bikini on Aug. 23. “I’m like goddamn b*tch, I am not a teen choice #20,” she captioned the shot. She’s technically correct, which is the best kind of correct, as she can no longer be called “Scott Disick’s teenage girlfriend.” The timing was also a bit odd, as she posted the picture hours after Kourtney Kardashian, 39, posted a topless mirror selfie where she called herself a “proud wife.”

Though, it would be really horrible if Sofia got a big box of heartbreak on her birthday. When Kylie Jenner turned 21 on Aug. 10, Scott attended the big bash out at Craig’s in Los Angeles. You know who else was there? Kourtney. When the two weren’t looking at their phones, they were “chatting, joking, laughing and flirting,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Now that Kourt’s single, having ditched the two-timing Younes Bendjima, the threat of reconciliation hangs overhead. Here’s hoping Scott does something big to assure Sophia that he’s committed to her – maybe by getting her a ring? That’ll do it.